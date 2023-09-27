Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX): Significantly Overvalued or Just a Misunderstanding?

An In-Depth Examination of HLX's Valuation

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (

HLX, Financial) experienced a daily gain of 4.09%, with a 3-month gain of 63.82%. Despite a Loss Per Share of 0.08, the question remains: is the stock significantly overvalued? In this article, we will delve into the valuation analysis of Helix Energy Solutions Group, providing valuable insights for potential investors.

A Brief Introduction to Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX, Financial)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, an offshore energy services company, offers specialty services to the offshore energy industry, focusing on well intervention and robotics operations. The company primarily operates in deepwater regions such as the Gulf of Mexico, Brazil, the North Sea, Asia Pacific, and West Africa. Despite its current stock price of $11.15 per share, the fair value (GF Value) of the company is estimated at $5.9, suggesting a potential overvaluation.

1704505667022225408.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Currently, the stock of Helix Energy Solutions Group appears to be significantly overvalued according to the GuruFocus Value estimation. At its current price of $11.15 per share and a market cap of $1.70 billion, the future return of Helix Energy Solutions Group's stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

1704505649502617600.png

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength of Helix Energy Solutions Group

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.41, ranking worse than 54.32% of 1031 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Helix Energy Solutions Group's financial strength as 6 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

1704505690455801856.png

Profitability and Growth of Helix Energy Solutions Group

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Helix Energy Solutions Group has been profitable 6 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.10 billion and a Loss Per Share of $0.08. Its operating margin is 4.57%, ranking worse than 60.65% of 981 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Helix Energy Solutions Group at 5 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Helix Energy Solutions Group is 4.7%, which ranks worse than 61.28% of 860 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -22.9%, ranking worse than 87.44% of 828 companies in the Oil & Gas industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. For the past 12 months, Helix Energy Solutions Group's return on invested capital is 9.54, and its cost of capital is 14.11.

1704505708025741312.png

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Helix Energy Solutions Group appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is also fair. However, its growth ranks worse than 87.44% of 828 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about Helix Energy Solutions Group stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.