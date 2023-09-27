Goosehead Insurance Inc ( GSHD, Financial), a leading player in the insurance industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's market cap stands at $1.92 billion, with its stock price currently at $78.93. Over the past week, the stock price has seen a gain of 9.48%, and over the past three months, it has risen by an impressive 28%. This performance is noteworthy, especially considering the company's GF Value, a measure of intrinsic value defined by GuruFocus.com, is $129.96, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued. This is consistent with the GF Valuation from three months ago, which also classified the stock as significantly undervalued when the GF Value was $152.02.

Introduction to Goosehead Insurance Inc ( GSHD Financial)

Goosehead Insurance Inc operates as an insurance agency, offering a wide range of insurance products. These include homeowner's insurance, auto insurance, other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance, excess liability or umbrella insurance, specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance for small businesses, and life insurance. The company has a strong presence in Texas, California, Illinois, Florida, and other regions.

Profitability of Goosehead Insurance Inc ( GSHD Financial)

Goosehead Insurance Inc's profitability is commendable, with a Profitability Rank of 7/10 as of 2023-06-30. The company's Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 50.64%, better than 96.5% of 486 companies in the same industry. Its Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.92%, better than 54.99% of 491 companies, and its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.36%, better than 81.95% of 349 companies. Over the past decade, the company has had 5 years of profitability, better than 15.98% of 482 companies.

Growth of Goosehead Insurance Inc ( GSHD Financial)

Goosehead Insurance Inc has demonstrated strong growth, with a Growth Rank of 7/10. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 26.00%, better than 91.94% of 459 companies, and its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 41.20%, better than 97.47% of 434 companies. The projected Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 30.49%, better than 98.11% of 106 companies. However, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is -48.50%, only better than 4.35% of 368 companies.

Major Holders of Goosehead Insurance Inc ( GSHD Financial) Stock

Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio) is the top holder of Goosehead Insurance Inc's stock, holding 243,672 shares, which represents 1.02% of the company's shares. The second-largest holder is Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), who holds 37,208 shares, representing 0.16% of the company's shares.

Competitors of Goosehead Insurance Inc ( GSHD Financial)

Goosehead Insurance Inc faces competition from several companies in the insurance industry. The top three competitors are International General Insurance Holdings Ltd( IGIC, Financial) with a stock market cap of $543.050 million, Sundance Strategies Inc( SUND, Financial) with a stock market cap of $21.520 million, and FG Financial Group Inc( FGF, Financial) with a stock market cap of $14.940 million.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Goosehead Insurance Inc has demonstrated strong performance in the stock market, with significant gains over the past three months. The company's profitability and growth are commendable, and it holds a strong position in the competitive insurance industry. Despite the challenges, the company's stock remains significantly undervalued, indicating potential for further growth. Investors should keep a close eye on this stock.