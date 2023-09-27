What's Driving Sabra Health Care REIT Inc's Surprising 22% Stock Rally?

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (

SBRA, Financial), a healthcare facility real estate investment trust, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's stock price has risen by 21.84% over the past quarter, currently standing at $13.93. With a market cap of $3.22 billion, the stock has also seen a weekly gain of 5.73%. According to the GF Value, a measure defined by GuruFocus.com that calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates, the stock is currently fairly valued at $13.91. However, three months ago, the stock was modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $14.04.

Company Overview: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc operates in the REITs industry, primarily in the United States. The company's operations consist of owning and investing in healthcare real estate, including nursing facilities, assisted living centers, and mental health facilities. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc considers mergers and acquisitions as a key component of its growth strategy, working with existing operators to identify strategic development opportunities. 1704514839411425280.png

Profitability Analysis

With a Profitability Rank of 6/10, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc is moderately profitable. The company's operating margin of 33.59% is better than 30.49% of the 669 companies in the industry. However, the company's ROE and ROA, standing at -3.98% and -2.15% respectively, are better than only 18.28% and 17.49% of the 744 and 749 companies in the industry. The company's ROIC of 3.86% is better than 56.3% of the 675 companies in the industry. Over the past 10 years, the company has been profitable for 8 years, which is better than 59.2% of the 750 companies in the industry. 1704514861712539648.png

Growth Analysis

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc's Growth Rank stands at 2/10, indicating slow growth. The company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share are -8.40% and -7.80% respectively, which are better than 15.77% and 16.36% of the 634 and 550 companies in the industry. 1704514884282089472.png

Major Shareholders

The company's top two shareholders are

Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) and Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio), holding 958,354 shares (0.41%) and 11,618 shares (0.01%) respectively.

Competitive Landscape

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc faces competition from National Health Investors Inc (

NHI, Financial) with a market cap of $2.22 billion, Physicians Realty Trust (DOC, Financial) with a market cap of $3.09 billion, and Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR, Financial) with a market cap of $6.21 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc's stock performance has been impressive over the past three months, with a significant surge of 21.84%. The company's profitability rank of 6/10 indicates moderate profitability, and its growth rank of 2/10 suggests slow growth. Despite facing competition from other companies in the REITs industry, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc's strategic focus on mergers and acquisitions could potentially drive future growth. However, investors should carefully consider the company's growth and profitability metrics before making investment decisions.

