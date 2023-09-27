Textron Inc ( TXT, Financial), a leading player in the Aerospace & Defense industry, has seen a significant uptick in its stock performance recently. The company's stock price currently stands at $79.5, with a market cap of $15.75 billion. Over the past week, the stock has gained 5.61%, and over the past three months, it has surged by an impressive 20.91%. According to the GF Value, which calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates, the stock is currently fairly valued at $77.02. This is a notable increase from its GF Value of $71.79 three months ago, when it was modestly undervalued.

Unveiling Textron Inc

Textron Inc is a conglomerate that primarily designs, manufactures, and services a range of specialty aircraft. This includes small jets, propeller-driven airplanes, helicopters, and tilt-rotor aircraft. The company operates through various segments, including aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, and Textron Industrial. The aviation segment manufactures and services Cessna and Beechcraft planes, while Bell is a helicopter and tilt-rotor manufacturer and servicer for both commercial and military customers. Textron Systems produces uncrewed aircraft and armored vehicles for the military market, as well as aircraft simulators and training for the commercial and military markets. Textron Industrial includes the Kautex business that manufactures plastic fuel tanks for conventional and hybrid motor vehicles, along with other subsidiaries that produce specialized vehicles such as golf carts, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Profitability Analysis

Textron Inc boasts a Profitability Rank of 7/10, indicating a high level of profitability. The company's Operating Margin stands at 7.00%, which is better than 52.78% of companies in the industry. Furthermore, the company's ROE of 13.03%, ROA of 5.59%, and ROIC of 5.86% are all better than the majority of companies in the industry. Impressively, the company has maintained consistent profitability over the past 10 years, which is better than 99.62% of companies in the industry.

Growth Prospects

Textron Inc has a Growth Rank of 4/10, indicating moderate growth. The company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share are better than 44.11% and 45.26% of companies in the industry, respectively. The company's future 3-year to 5-year total revenue growth rate estimate stands at 5.68%, which is better than 38.33% of companies in the industry. Additionally, the company's 3-year and 5-year EPS without NRI growth rates are better than 49.28% and 61.16% of companies in the industry, respectively.

Top Holders of Textron Inc

The top three holders of Textron Inc's stock are PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), and Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio). PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) holds the largest number of shares, with 4,916,480 shares, representing a share percentage of 2.48%. Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) holds 1,726,123 shares, accounting for 0.87% of the shares, while Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio) holds 830,130 shares, representing 0.42% of the shares.

Competitive Landscape

Textron Inc faces competition from several companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry. These include Axon Enterprise Inc ( AXON, Financial) with a market cap of $15.29 billion, Howmet Aerospace Inc ( HWM, Financial) with a market cap of $19.45 billion, and Heico Corp ( HEI.A, Financial) with a market cap of $20.14 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Textron Inc's stock has shown impressive performance recently, with a significant surge over the past three months. The company's profitability and growth prospects are robust, and it holds a strong position in the Aerospace & Defense industry. With consistent profitability over the past 10 years and moderate growth prospects, Textron Inc presents an interesting investment opportunity for value investors.