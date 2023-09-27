Cimpress PLC's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 35% Surge in Just 3 Months

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Over the past three months, Cimpress PLC (

CMPR, Financial) has seen a significant surge in its stock price, with a gain of 34.57%. The stock's current price stands at $72.43, with a market cap of $1.91 billion. This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of the factors contributing to this impressive performance and what it suggests for potential investors.

Stock Performance Analysis

Over the past week, Cimpress PLC's stock price has seen a gain of 15.73%. This upward trend extends to the past three months, with the stock price increasing by 34.57%. The company's current GF Value, a measure of intrinsic value defined by GuruFocus.com, stands at $75.99. This is a decrease from the past GF Value of $91.57. Despite this decrease, the stock's current GF Valuation is 'Fairly Valued', an improvement from the past GF Valuation of 'Possible Value Trap, Think Twice'. This suggests that the stock is currently priced reasonably relative to its intrinsic value.

Introduction to Cimpress PLC

Cimpress PLC operates in the Media - Diversified industry. The company invests in and builds customer-focused, entrepreneurial, mass-customization businesses for the long term. Mass customization aims to produce goods and services to meet individual customer needs with near mass production efficiency. The company's primary revenue comes from its Vista segment. 1704515446625009664.png

Profitability Analysis

Cimpress PLC's Profitability Rank is 6/10, suggesting moderate profitability relative to other companies. The company's operating margin is 3.46%, better than 50.39% of companies in the same industry. However, its ROA is -9.33%, only better than 22.39% of companies. On a brighter note, its ROIC is 39.51%, outperforming 96.74% of companies. Over the past 10 years, the company has been profitable for 6 years, indicating a certain level of financial stability. 1704515471144910848.png

Growth Prospects

The company's Growth Rank is 6/10, suggesting moderate growth potential. Its 3-year revenue growth rate per share is 9.50%, better than 74.9% of companies, and its 5-year revenue growth rate per share is 8.10%, outperforming 76.96% of companies. The company's total revenue growth rate for the next 3 to 5 years is estimated to be 6.63%, better than 56.74% of companies. 1704515492846239744.png

Major Holders

Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest holder of Cimpress PLC's stock, owning 1.7% of the shares. Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) also holds a stake in the company, owning 0.04% of the shares. The holdings of these major investors suggest confidence in the stock's potential.

Competitor Analysis

Cimpress PLC's main competitors include Criteo SA (

CRTO, Financial) with a market cap of $1.62 billion, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS, Financial) with a market cap of $1.93 billion, and Magnite Inc (MGNI, Financial) with a market cap of $1.04 billion. The performance and valuation of Cimpress PLC should be evaluated in the context of these competitors.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cimpress PLC's stock has seen a significant surge over the past three months. The company's profitability and growth ranks suggest moderate profitability and growth potential. The holdings of major investors and the company's performance relative to its competitors further underscore its potential. However, investors should carefully consider these factors in the context of their individual investment strategies and risk tolerance.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.