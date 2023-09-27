Over the past three months, Cimpress PLC ( CMPR, Financial) has seen a significant surge in its stock price, with a gain of 34.57%. The stock's current price stands at $72.43, with a market cap of $1.91 billion. This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of the factors contributing to this impressive performance and what it suggests for potential investors.

Stock Performance Analysis

Over the past week, Cimpress PLC's stock price has seen a gain of 15.73%. This upward trend extends to the past three months, with the stock price increasing by 34.57%. The company's current GF Value, a measure of intrinsic value defined by GuruFocus.com, stands at $75.99. This is a decrease from the past GF Value of $91.57. Despite this decrease, the stock's current GF Valuation is 'Fairly Valued', an improvement from the past GF Valuation of 'Possible Value Trap, Think Twice'. This suggests that the stock is currently priced reasonably relative to its intrinsic value.

Introduction to Cimpress PLC

Cimpress PLC operates in the Media - Diversified industry. The company invests in and builds customer-focused, entrepreneurial, mass-customization businesses for the long term. Mass customization aims to produce goods and services to meet individual customer needs with near mass production efficiency. The company's primary revenue comes from its Vista segment.

Profitability Analysis

Cimpress PLC's Profitability Rank is 6/10, suggesting moderate profitability relative to other companies. The company's operating margin is 3.46%, better than 50.39% of companies in the same industry. However, its ROA is -9.33%, only better than 22.39% of companies. On a brighter note, its ROIC is 39.51%, outperforming 96.74% of companies. Over the past 10 years, the company has been profitable for 6 years, indicating a certain level of financial stability.

Growth Prospects

The company's Growth Rank is 6/10, suggesting moderate growth potential. Its 3-year revenue growth rate per share is 9.50%, better than 74.9% of companies, and its 5-year revenue growth rate per share is 8.10%, outperforming 76.96% of companies. The company's total revenue growth rate for the next 3 to 5 years is estimated to be 6.63%, better than 56.74% of companies.

Major Holders

Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest holder of Cimpress PLC's stock, owning 1.7% of the shares. Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) also holds a stake in the company, owning 0.04% of the shares. The holdings of these major investors suggest confidence in the stock's potential.

Competitor Analysis

Cimpress PLC's main competitors include Criteo SA ( CRTO, Financial) with a market cap of $1.62 billion, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp ( IAS, Financial) with a market cap of $1.93 billion, and Magnite Inc ( MGNI, Financial) with a market cap of $1.04 billion. The performance and valuation of Cimpress PLC should be evaluated in the context of these competitors.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cimpress PLC's stock has seen a significant surge over the past three months. The company's profitability and growth ranks suggest moderate profitability and growth potential. The holdings of major investors and the company's performance relative to its competitors further underscore its potential. However, investors should carefully consider these factors in the context of their individual investment strategies and risk tolerance.