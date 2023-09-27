Goosehead Insurance Inc ( GSHD, Financial) has been making waves in the stock market with its impressive performance. The company's stock price has seen a significant gain of 11.29% over the past week and a remarkable 30.12% surge over the past three months. Currently priced at $78.8, the company boasts a market cap of $1.92 billion. According to the GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, which calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates, the stock is significantly undervalued with a GF Value of $129.96, indicating a potential for further growth.

Company Overview: Goosehead Insurance Inc

Goosehead Insurance Inc operates as an insurance agency, offering a wide range of insurance products and services. The company's insurance products include homeowner's insurance, auto insurance, other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance, excess liability or umbrella insurance, specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance, and life insurance. With operations spanning across Texas, California, Illinois, Florida, and other regions, Goosehead Insurance Inc has established a strong presence in the insurance industry.

Profitability Analysis

Goosehead Insurance Inc has demonstrated a high level of profitability, with a Profitability Rank of 7/10. The company's ROE (Return on Equity) stands at an impressive 50.64%, better than 96.5% of the companies in the industry. The ROA (Return on Assets) is 1.92%, surpassing 54.99% of the companies, and the ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) is 6.36%, better than 81.95% of the companies. The company has maintained profitability for 5 years over the past decade, indicating a stable financial performance.

Growth Prospects

Goosehead Insurance Inc has shown promising growth prospects, with a Growth Rank of 7/10. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 26.00%, better than 91.94% of the companies in the industry. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 41.20%, surpassing 97.47% of the companies. The Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is 30.49%, better than 98.11% of the companies. However, the company's 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is -48.50%, indicating a need for improvement in earnings growth.

Major Stock Holders

Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio) and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) are the top two holders of Goosehead Insurance Inc's stock. Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio) holds 243,672 shares, accounting for 1.02% of the company's stock, while Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) holds 37,208 shares, representing 0.16% of the company's stock.

Competitive Landscape

Goosehead Insurance Inc operates in a competitive industry, with International General Insurance Holdings Ltd ( IGIC, Financial), Sundance Strategies Inc ( SUND, Financial), and FG Financial Group Inc ( FGF, Financial) being its main competitors. IGIC has a market cap of $540.953 million, SUND has a market cap of $21.520 million, and FGF has a market cap of $14.940 million, indicating a diverse competitive landscape.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Goosehead Insurance Inc has demonstrated strong performance in the stock market, with significant gains over the past week and three months. The company's high profitability and growth ranks, coupled with its undervalued status according to the GF Value, indicate a promising outlook for value investors. Despite operating in a competitive industry, the company's strong financial performance and growth prospects position it well for future success.