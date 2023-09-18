Saba Capital Management, L.P. Increases Stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 18, 2023,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, added 6,309 shares to its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). This transaction is of significant interest to value investors, as it provides insights into the investment strategies of a leading firm and the potential value of a prominent asset management company.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction involved the acquisition of 6,309 shares at a traded price of $15.01 per share, increasing Saba Capital Management's total holdings in ECAT to 14,469,578 shares. This represents 5.66% of the firm's portfolio and 14.13% of ECAT's total shares. Despite the relatively small change of 0.04, the transaction had no impact on the firm's portfolio due to its substantial size.

Profile of Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is an investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). With an equity of $3.84 billion, the firm has a strong presence in the Financial Services and Technology sectors. 1704556295664697344.png

Overview of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (

ECAT, Financial) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company aims to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. As of September 20, 2023, the company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a stock price of $15.11. However, the company's GF Valuation is not available due to insufficient data. The company's GF Score is 22/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. 1704556261841829888.png

Evaluation of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust's Financial Health

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a Financial Strength rank of 8/10, indicating a strong balance sheet. However, its Profitability Rank is 2/10, and its Growth Rank is 0/10, suggesting low profitability and growth potential. The company's Altman Z score is 0.00, and its cash to debt rank is 1, indicating a high risk of financial distress.

Analysis of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust's Industry Performance

ECAT operates in the Asset Management industry and has a return on equity (ROE) of 13.55% and a return on assets (ROA) of 12.30%. However, the company's gross margin growth, operating margin growth, and three-year revenue growth are all 0.00, indicating no growth in these areas.

Assessment of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust's Future Performance Potential

ECAT's future performance potential is evaluated using several indicators. The company's RSI 5, 9, and 14 day are 26.22, 31.96, and 35.82, respectively. Its momentum index 6 - 1 month is 3.94, and its momentum index 12 - 1 month is 8.82. However, the company's predictability rank is not available due to insufficient data.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management's recent acquisition of ECAT shares provides valuable insights into the firm's investment strategies and the potential value of ECAT. Despite ECAT's low profitability and growth potential, the firm's substantial investment suggests confidence in the company's future performance. However, investors should consider the company's financial health and industry performance when making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.