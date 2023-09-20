On September 20, 2023, Director Sharp Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets Inc ( IMKTA, Financial). This transaction is part of a series of insider sales by Ingle over the past year, totaling 29,500 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Sharp Ingle is a key figure in the Ingles Markets Inc, a leading supermarket chain primarily operating in the Southeastern United States. The company offers its customers a wide range of food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, and other locally sourced goods. With a strong commitment to customer service and community involvement, Ingles Markets Inc has established a solid reputation in the retail industry.

The insider transaction history for Ingles Markets Inc shows a trend of insider selling over the past year, with 14 insider sells and no insider buys. This could be an indication of the insiders' sentiment about the company's future prospects.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Ingles Markets Inc were trading at $75.5 each, giving the company a market cap of $1.43 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 6.25, significantly lower than the industry median of 17.03 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical valuation.

The GuruFocus Value for Ingles Markets Inc is $87.64, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.86. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

While the insider's recent sale may raise some eyebrows, it's important to consider the overall context. The insider's selling activity over the past year, coupled with the stock's current valuation, suggests that this may be a good time for investors to consider Ingles Markets Inc. However, as always, investors should conduct their own due diligence and consider their own investment objectives before making any investment decisions.