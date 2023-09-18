Director Phillip Gobe Sells 20,000 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 18, 2023, Phillip Gobe, a director at ProPetro Holding Corp (

PUMP, Financial), sold 20,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend for the insider, who has sold a total of 197,860 shares over the past year and has not made any purchases.

ProPetro Holding Corp is a Texas-based oilfield services company that provides hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services to leading upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

The insider's recent sell-off comes amidst a broader trend of insider selling at ProPetro Holding Corp. Over the past year, there have been 11 insider sells and only 1 insider buy. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

1704676889957761024.png

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of ProPetro Holding Corp were trading at $11 each, giving the company a market cap of $1.163 billion. This is higher than the industry median and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio of 12.86.

Despite the insider's sell-off, ProPetro Holding Corp appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value of $12.36. With a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89, the stock could still offer potential upside for investors. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The GF Value is illustrated in the following image:

1704676919879925760.png

While the insider's recent sell-off could be a cause for concern, it's important to consider the broader context. The insider has been selling shares over the past year, and the company's stock appears to be modestly undervalued. Investors should keep an eye on future insider transactions and other indicators to gauge the company's health and potential for growth.

As always, it's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions. Insider transactions can provide valuable insights, but they are just one piece of the puzzle.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.