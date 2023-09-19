Insider Sell: Director Bowles Alvin L JR Sells 1,384 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc

1 hours ago

On September 19, 2023, Director Bowles Alvin L JR sold 1,384 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (

RHP, Financial). This move comes as part of a series of transactions by the insider over the past year, during which Bowles Alvin L JR has sold a total of 4,167 shares and purchased none.

Bowles Alvin L JR is a key figure at Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, a company that specializes in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The company's assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 7,795 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

The insider's recent sell-off is part of a broader trend within the company. Over the past year, there have been three insider sells and only one insider buy at Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

1704707122144477184.png

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc were trading for $85.13 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $5.08 billion. This valuation is based on a price-earnings ratio of 21.33, which is higher than the industry median of 17.1 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

The GF Value of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, stands at $144.42. With a price of $85.13, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.59. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before buying. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. The GF Value is illustrated in the following image:

1704707158475538432.png

The insider's recent sell-off, coupled with the company's valuation and insider trends, suggests that investors should approach Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc with caution. While the company's fundamentals remain strong, the insider's sell-off could indicate a lack of confidence in the stock's future performance.

As always, investors are advised to do their own due diligence and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions. Insider transactions are just one piece of the puzzle and should be considered in the context of other information.

