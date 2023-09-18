Insider Sell: Upwork Inc President & CEO Hayden Brown Sells 28,457 Shares

On September 18, 2023, Hayden Brown, President & CEO of Upwork Inc (

UPWK, Financial), sold 28,457 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend, as over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 173,291 shares and purchased none.

Hayden Brown is the President and CEO of Upwork Inc, a company that operates an online marketplace which enables businesses to find and work with highly-skilled freelancers. As a platform designed to connect professionals across various fields with businesses seeking specific skills, Upwork Inc has become a significant player in the gig economy. Brown's role as the President and CEO places her in a position of significant influence over the company's strategic direction.

Upwork Inc's business model is centered around providing a platform for businesses and independent professionals to connect and collaborate remotely. The company has a vast network of freelancers in categories such as design & creative, web, mobile & software development, writing, sales & marketing, and more. This business model has proven to be successful, especially in the current era of remote work and digital nomadism.

The insider's recent sell-off is part of a broader trend within the company. Over the past year, there have been 24 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

1704767455550767104.png

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Upwork Inc were trading for $12.73 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $1.698 billion. Despite the insider's sell-off, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value of $28.21, as shown in the following image:

1704767473141678080.png

The price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.45 indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

While the insider's sell-off may raise some eyebrows, it's important to consider the broader context. The stock's undervaluation, combined with the company's strong position in the growing gig economy, suggests that Upwork Inc may still present a promising investment opportunity.

