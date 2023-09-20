Insider Buying: President Daniel Omstead Acquires 9,500 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH)

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 20, 2023, President Daniel Omstead of Tekla Healthcare Investors (

HQH, Financial) made a significant insider purchase, acquiring 9,500 shares of the company. This move is noteworthy and deserves a closer look.

Who is Daniel Omstead?

Daniel Omstead is the President of Tekla Healthcare Investors. With a wealth of experience in the healthcare sector, Omstead has been instrumental in guiding the company's strategic direction and investment decisions. His recent purchase of 9,500 shares further aligns his interests with those of the company's shareholders.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceutical industries. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, the insider, Daniel Omstead, has purchased a total of 9,500 shares and sold 0 shares. This indicates a strong confidence in the company's future prospects. The insider transaction history for Tekla Healthcare Investors shows that there has been 1 insider buy in total over the past year, with no insider sells over the same timeframe.

1704767458151235585.png

The above chart illustrates the trend of insider buying over the past year. The recent purchase by Omstead is a positive signal, as insider buying often suggests that those who are most familiar with the company believe its shares are undervalued.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors were trading for $15.88 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $759.112 million. While not in the billion-dollar range, this valuation is substantial and indicates a solid investor base.

Conclusion

Insider buying can be an encouraging signal for potential investors. In the case of Tekla Healthcare Investors, the recent purchase by President Daniel Omstead suggests a strong belief in the company's future. As always, investors should consider this information as part of a broader analysis, taking into account other key factors such as the company's fundamentals, market conditions, and sector trends.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.