Director Frederic Simon Sells 35,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd

On September 19, 2023, Frederic Simon, a director at JFrog Ltd (

FROG, Financial), sold 35,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend for the insider, who has sold a total of 620,000 shares over the past year.

Frederic Simon is a key figure at JFrog Ltd, a company that specializes in software updates management. The company's platform, Artifactory, is a universal artifact repository that manages software binaries throughout the entire application lifecycle. This includes tracking versions, metadata, and dependencies of the packages. JFrog's mission is to enable continuous updates through liquid software, empowering developers to code high-quality applications that securely flow to end-users with zero downtime.

The insider's recent sell-off is part of a broader trend at JFrog Ltd. Over the past year, there have been 64 insider sells and zero insider buys. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

1704767805787734016.png

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of JFrog Ltd were trading for $26.44 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $2.749 billion. This is a significant figure, as it represents the total value of all the company's outstanding shares.

When we look at the stock's valuation, we find that it is modestly undervalued. With a price of $26.44 and a GuruFocus Value of $37.04, JFrog Ltd has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.71. This ratio is a measure of the stock's current price relative to its intrinsic value, as estimated by GuruFocus. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The following image provides a visual representation of this valuation:

1704767823156346880.png

The insider's recent sell-off, combined with the stock's modest undervaluation, suggests that there may be some uncertainty surrounding JFrog Ltd's future prospects. However, it's important to remember that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company. Insiders may sell shares for a variety of reasons, including personal financial planning or diversification. Therefore, while it's important to monitor insider transactions, they should not be the sole basis for investment decisions.

As always, potential investors should conduct their own research and consider a variety of factors before making investment decisions. This includes the company's financial health, market conditions, and the overall economic environment.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
