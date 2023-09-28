Unpacking JTC PLC's Dividend Performance and Sustainability

1 hours ago

An in-depth analysis of JTC PLC's dividend history, yield, growth, and future prospects

JTC PLC (

JTCPF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.04 per share, payable on 2023-10-20, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-21. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into JTC PLCs dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does JTC PLC Do?

JTC PLC is a Jersey-based company that engages in the provision of fund, corporate, and private client services. The company segments include Institutional Client Services (ICS) and Private Client Services (PCS). It generates maximum revenue from the ICS segment. The company provides company secretarial and administration services to a range of corporate clients comprising small and medium-sized enterprises, public companies, multinationals, sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and private clients. It also offers real estate, private equity, hedge, renewables, debt and other alternatives, sovereign wealth funds.

1704799348971274240.png

A Glimpse at JTC PLC's Dividend History

JTC PLC has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2021. Dividends are currently distributed on a bi-annually basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

1704799367656898560.png

Breaking Down JTC PLC's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, JTC PLC currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.33% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.42%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. JTC PLC's dividend yield of 1.33% is near a 10-year high and outperforms than 8.85 of global competitors in the Asset Management industry, suggesting that the company's dividend yield stands out as an attractive proposition for income investors.

Over the past three years, JTC PLC's annual dividend growth rate was 30.40%. Based on JTC PLC's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of JTC PLC stock as of today is approximately 1.33%.

1704799385965035520.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, JTC PLC's dividend payout ratio is 0.58.

JTC PLC's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks JTC PLC's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 4 years out of past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. JTC PLC's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and JTC PLC's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. JTC PLC's revenue has increased by approximately 15.30% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 65.85% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, JTC PLC's earnings increased by approximately 15.30% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 58.97% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, JTC PLC's consistent dividend payments, impressive dividend growth rate, sustainable payout ratio, and robust profitability and growth metrics make it a compelling choice for income-focused investors. However, as with all investments, it's essential to do your own due diligence and consider your financial goals and risk tolerance before making a decision. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
