Unveiling Fox (FOXA)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Delving into the intrinsic value of Fox Corp (FOXA) to determine if the stock is modestly undervalued

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Fox Corp (

FOXA, Financial) recently witnessed a daily gain of 2.44% and has an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 2.32. However, over the past three months, the stock has suffered a 5.49% loss. This begs the question: Is Fox (FOXA) modestly undervalued? In this article, we will explore the valuation analysis of Fox, providing a comprehensive insight into its financial performance and intrinsic worth.

Introduction to Fox Corp (FOXA, Financial)

Fox represents the assets not sold to Disney by the predecessor firm, Twenty First Century Fox, in 2019. The remaining assets include Fox News, the FOX broadcast network, FS1 and FS2, Fox Business, Big Ten Network, 28 owned and operated local television stations of which 17 are affiliated with the Fox Network, Tubi, and the Fox Studios lot. The Murdoch family continues to control the successor firm, which represents a large-scale bet on the value of live sports and news in the U.S. market. The company's current stock price is $31.91, with a market cap of $15 billion. The GF Value, an estimation of the fair value of Fox (FOXA), stands at $40.73, suggesting that the stock might be modestly undervalued.

1704865631934873600.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance. The GF Value Line gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should ideally be traded at. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Based on the GuruFocus Value calculation, Fox (

FOXA, Financial) stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued. At its current price of $31.91 per share, Fox has a market cap of $15 billion and the stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued. As Fox is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1704865604676091904.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Assessing Fox's Financial Strength

It is crucial to evaluate the financial strength of a company before investing in its stock. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. The cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage are great tools to understand a company's financial strength. Fox has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.52, which is worse than 62.45% of 1004 companies in the Media - Diversified industry, indicating that the financial strength of Fox is fair.

1704865654974185472.png

Profitability and Growth of Fox

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors. Fox has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $14.90 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.32. Its operating margin is 18.53%, which ranks better than 88.34% of 1038 companies in the Media - Diversified industry. This indicates strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Fox is 12%, which ranks better than 79.58% of 955 companies in the Media - Diversified industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 11.5%, which ranks better than 61.74% of 771 companies in the Media - Diversified industry.

Evaluating ROIC vs WACC

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Fox's ROIC is 12.23 while its WACC came in at 6.

1704865676251889664.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Fox (

FOXA, Financial) is estimated to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 61.74% of 771 companies in the Media - Diversified industry. To learn more about Fox stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliver above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.