PulteGroup Inc ( PHM, Financial) recorded a daily loss of -4.8%, with a 2.3% gain over the last three months. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stand at 12.1. The pressing question is whether the stock is fairly valued. This article presents a detailed valuation analysis of PulteGroup (PHM). Read on to uncover the intrinsic value of this stock.

Company Introduction

PulteGroup Inc is a major player in the homebuilding sector in the United States. With a presence in 42 markets across 24 states, PulteGroup primarily builds single-family detached homes catering to entry-level, move-up, and active-adult buyers. The company also provides mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. With its headquarters in Atlanta, PulteGroup has a market cap of $16 billion and its stock trades at $72.78 per share. The GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $77.18, indicating that the stock is fairly valued.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value. It is computed based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor anchored on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Based on the GuruFocus Value calculation, PulteGroup ( PHM, Financial) stock is estimated to be fairly valued. As PulteGroup is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss to investors. To avoid this, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Key metrics to consider are the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. PulteGroup has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.74, ranking better than 58.49% of 106 companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. The overall financial strength of PulteGroup is strong, with a score of 9 out of 10.

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability over the long term offers less risk for investors. PulteGroup has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $16.90 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $12.1. Its operating margin is 21.38%, ranking better than 88.07% of 109 companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. Overall, the profitability of PulteGroup is strong, with a score of 10 out of 10.

Growth is a vital factor in the valuation of a company. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of PulteGroup is 22.8%, ranking better than 83.17% of 101 companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 43.2%, ranking better than 76.6% of 94 companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, PulteGroup's ROIC was 23.94, while its WACC came in at 9.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of PulteGroup ( PHM, Financial) is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong, its profitability is robust, and its growth ranks better than 76.6% of 94 companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. To learn more about PulteGroup stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

