Humana Inc ( HUM, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $496.03, Humana Inc has witnessed a daily gain of 2.32%, marked against a three-month change of 9.85%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GuruFocus Score Rating, suggests that Humana Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

Understanding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Humana Inc's GF Score components are as follows:

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With a high growth rank and a slightly lower financial strength rank, GuruFocus assigned Humana Inc the GF Score of 92 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Humana Inc's Business

Humana Inc, with a market cap of $61.46 billion and sales of $98.73 billion, is one of the largest private health insurers in the U.S. with a focus on administering Medicare Advantage plans. The firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from individual and group Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. The firm is also a leader in stand-alone prescription drug plans for seniors enrolled in traditional fee-for-service Medicare. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services, at-home services, and pharmacy benefit management.

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, Humana Inc's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. The Interest Coverage ratio for Humana Inc stands impressively at 10.26, underscoring its strong capability to cover its interest obligations. This robust financial position resonates with the wisdom of legendary investor Benjamin Graham, who favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least 5. With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.12, Humana Inc's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows Humana Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. Humana Inc Net Margin has increased (2.17%) over the past five years, as shown by the following data: 2018: 2.96; 2019: 4.17; 2020: 4.36; 2021: 3.53; 2022: 3.02. Humana Inc's strong Predictability Rank of 4.0 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Humana Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 14.9%, which outperforms better than 55.56% of 18 companies in the Healthcare Plans industry. Moreover, Humana Inc has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 6.1, and the rate over the past five years is 7.6. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Conclusion

Given Humana Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GuruFocus Score Rating highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. This analysis underscores the company's robust financial health, consistent profitability, and impressive growth trajectory, making it a compelling investment opportunity. GuruFocus Premium members can find more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen