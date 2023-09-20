Insider Sell: President Brian Hole Sells 3,500 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Corp

On September 20, 2023, President Brian Hole sold 3,500 shares of Willis Lease Finance Corp (

WLFC, Financial). This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 4,626 shares and purchased none.

Brian Hole is the President of Willis Lease Finance Corp, a company that leases commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company's robust portfolio includes a wide range of engine types from leading manufacturers. Willis Lease Finance Corp's business model is designed to provide flexible leasing options to its clients, helping them manage their fleet effectively and efficiently.

The insider's recent sell-off is part of a broader trend within the company. Over the past year, there have been nine insider sells and zero insider buys. This trend could be indicative of the insider's sentiment towards the company's current valuation and future prospects.

The stock was trading at $43.06 per share on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving the company a market cap of $279.178 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 7.86, which is lower than both the industry median of 16.83 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical standards.

However, when we look at the price-to-GF-Value ratio, which stands at 0.93, we see that the stock is fairly valued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's decision to sell shares could be influenced by a variety of factors. It could be a personal financial decision, or it could be based on the insider's assessment of the company's current valuation and future prospects. Regardless, it's important for investors to consider this information as part of their overall analysis of the stock.

While the insider's sell-off might raise some eyebrows, it's also important to remember that insider trading is just one piece of the puzzle. Investors should also consider other factors such as the company's financial health, its competitive position, and the overall market conditions before making investment decisions.

As always, it's recommended to conduct thorough research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions. Insider trading is a valuable piece of information, but it should not be the sole basis for any investment decision.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
