Insider Sell: Sonos Inc CEO Patrick Spence Sells 45,000 Shares

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 20, 2023, Patrick Spence, the CEO of Sonos Inc (

SONO, Financial), sold 45,000 shares of the company. This move has sparked interest among investors and analysts alike, as insider selling can often provide valuable insights into a company's prospects.

Patrick Spence is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the tech industry. He has been with Sonos Inc since 2012, serving in various roles before becoming CEO in 2017. Under his leadership, Sonos has grown into a leading player in the home audio market, known for its high-quality wireless speakers and sound systems.

Sonos Inc is a Santa Barbara, California-based company that designs and manufactures wireless home audio products. The company's product line includes wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components for the home audio market. Sonos products are known for their superior sound quality and innovative design, and the company has a strong presence in markets around the world.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 45,000 shares and purchased 0 shares. This trend of selling without any corresponding buys raises questions about the insider's confidence in the company's future prospects.

1704888247257137152.png

The insider transaction history for Sonos Inc shows a total of 13 insider sells over the past year, with no insider buys. This trend could be a red flag for investors, as it suggests that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company are choosing to sell their shares.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Sonos Inc were trading for $13.41 apiece, giving the company a market cap of $1.67 billion. This valuation is based on the stock's current price and the total number of outstanding shares.

1704888268849414144.png

With a price of $13.41 and a GuruFocus Value of $22.97, Sonos Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.58. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before buying. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider sell by Patrick Spence, coupled with the overall trend of insider selling at Sonos Inc, could be a cause for concern for potential investors. While the company's current valuation suggests it may be undervalued, the lack of insider buying suggests that those with the most knowledge of the company are not confident in its future prospects.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.