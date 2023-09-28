Value-focused investors are always on the hunt for stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is American Tower ( AMT, Financial). The stock, which is currently priced at $169.32, recorded a loss of 4.56% in a day and a 3-month decrease of 10.36%. The stock's fair valuation is $289.68, as indicated by its GF Value.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on three factors:

Historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at.

GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of the business performance.

If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Exploring the Risks

However, investors need to consider a more in-depth analysis before making an investment decision. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with American Tower should not be ignored. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Altman Z-score of 1.04. These indicators suggest that American Tower, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

Understanding the Altman Z-Score

Before delving into the details, let's understand what the Altman Z-score entails. Invented by New York University Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968, the Z-Score is a financial model that predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. The Altman Z-Score combines five different financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

Company Overview

American Tower Corp ( AMT, Financial) owns and operates more than 220,000 cell towers throughout the U.S., Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Africa. It also owns and/or operates 25 data centers in eight U.S. markets after acquiring CoreSite. The company operates more than 40,000 towers in the U.S., which accounted for roughly half of the company's total revenue in 2022. Outside the U.S., American Tower operates over 75,000 towers in India, almost 50,000 towers in Latin America (dominated by Brazil), 30,000 towers in Europe, and nearly 25,000 towers in Africa. American Tower operates as an REIT.

Analysing American Tower's Low Altman Z-Score

A dissection of American Tower's Altman Z-score reveals American Tower's financial health may be weak, suggesting possible financial distress:

Operational Efficiency

When it comes to operational efficiency, a vital indicator for American Tower is its asset turnover. The data: 2021: 0.18; 2022: 0.16; 2023: 0.16 from the past three years suggests a decreasing trend in this ratio. The asset turnover ratio reflects how effectively a company is using its assets to generate sales. Therefore, a drop in this ratio can signify reduced operational efficiency, potentially due to underutilization of assets or decreased market demand for the company's products or services. This shift in American Tower's asset turnover underlines the need for the company to reassess its operational strategies to optimize asset usage and boost sales.

Conclusion

Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, American Tower may be a potential value trap due to its low Altman Z-score and decreasing asset turnover. These indicators suggest possible financial distress and reduced operational efficiency, underlining the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

