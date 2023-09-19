Insider Sell: SVP, Chief People Officer Cornelius Boone Sells 4,891 Shares of eBay Inc

51 minutes ago
On September 19, 2023, Cornelius Boone, the Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer of eBay Inc (

EBAY, Financial), sold 4,891 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have been taking place at eBay Inc over the past year.

Cornelius Boone is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in human resources and people management. As the Chief People Officer at eBay Inc, Boone is responsible for the company's global human resources strategy, including talent acquisition, learning and development, and employee engagement. His role is pivotal in shaping the company's culture and driving its strategic objectives.

eBay Inc is a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world. The company's platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. eBay's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace located at www.ebay.com, its localized counterparts, and the eBay mobile apps. The company's portfolio of brands also includes StubHub, a ticket marketplace, and Classifieds platforms such as Gumtree and Kijiji.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,391 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend of insider selling is reflected in the company's overall insider transaction history, with 10 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year.

The relationship between insider transactions and the stock price can provide valuable insights into the company's performance and the insiders' perception of its future prospects. In the case of eBay Inc, the consistent selling by the insider could be interpreted as a lack of confidence in the company's future performance. However, it's also important to note that insiders may sell shares for reasons unrelated to the company's performance, such as personal financial planning or diversification.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, eBay Inc's shares were trading at $43.63, giving the company a market cap of $23.37 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 17.45, which is higher than both the industry median of 16.84 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Despite the insider's sell, eBay Inc's stock appears to be significantly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value of $69.44, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.63.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Given eBay Inc's current GF Value, the stock could present a potential opportunity for investors.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell may raise some concerns, the stock's current valuation suggests that eBay Inc could still be an attractive investment opportunity.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
