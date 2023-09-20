Insider Sell: LPL Financial Holdings Inc President & CEO Dan Arnold Sells 528 Shares

September 20, 2023
On September 20, 2023, Dan Arnold, President & CEO of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (

LPLA, Financial), sold 528 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have taken place over the past year.

Who is Dan Arnold?

Dan Arnold is the President and CEO of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. He has been with the company for several years, leading it through various stages of growth and development. His recent sell-off of shares is noteworthy and warrants a closer look.

About LPL Financial Holdings Inc

LPL Financial Holdings Inc is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer. The company provides an integrated platform of proprietary technology, brokerage, and investment advisory services to over 16,000 financial advisors and approximately 700 financial institutions. They also support over 4,000 other financial advisors with customized clearing solutions, advisory platforms, and technology.

Insider Buy/Sell Analysis and Stock Price Relationship

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 58,972 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent transaction of 528 shares sold by the insider is part of a larger trend of insider selling at LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Over the past year, there have been 13 insider sells and 3 insider buys.

The relationship between insider transactions and stock price can often provide valuable insights. In this case, the consistent selling by the insider could potentially signal a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects. However, it's also important to consider other factors such as the insider's personal financial situation and the overall market conditions.

Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc were trading at $250.02, giving the company a market cap of $18.23 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 16.25, lower than both the industry median of 18.43 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $250.02 and a GuruFocus Value of $417.85, LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.6. This suggests that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off may raise some eyebrows, the stock's current valuation suggests that it may still be a good buy for investors. As always, potential investors should conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
