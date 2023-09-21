KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST Reduces Stake in Kellogg Co

The KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, has recently reduced its holdings in Kellogg Co. This article will delve into the details of the transaction, provide an overview of the guru and the traded company, and analyze the potential implications of this move.

Details of the Transaction

On September 21, 2023, the KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its stake in Kellogg Co by 77,800 shares, representing a 0.14% change in its holdings. The shares were traded at a price of $60.79 each. Following the transaction, the firm holds a total of 54,098,438 shares in Kellogg Co, accounting for 89.26% of its portfolio and 15.80% of Kellogg Co's total shares. The transaction had a -0.13% impact on the guru's portfolio.

Profile of the Guru

The KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST (Trades, Portfolio) is a nonprofit charity organization based in Battle Creek. Founded by W. K. Kellogg, the foundation primarily invests in the consumer staples sector, with over 90% of its total asset allocations in this area. The trust's main investment is in the Kellogg Company, its original parent company. The foundation's mission is to support children, families, and communities to create conditions that propel vulnerable children to achieve success. The trust's equity stands at $3.69 billion, with Kellogg Co( K, Financial) being its top holding.

Overview of Kellogg Co

Kellogg Co, founded in 1906, is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of cereal, cookies, crackers, and other packaged foods. The company operates in 21 countries and markets its products in more than 180 countries. Its product mix includes well-known brands such as Special K, Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Rice Krispies, Pop-Tarts, Eggo, Kashi, and Morningstar Farms. The company plans to split its global snacking arm from its North American cereal segment by the end of 2023. Kellogg Co has a market capitalization of $20.7 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40. According to GuruFocus, the stock is modestly undervalued with a GF Value of 73.13.

Stock Performance and Valuation

Since the transaction, Kellogg Co's stock price has decreased by 0.54% to $60.46. The stock has seen a year-to-date price change of -15.17% and a price change of 3750.96% since its IPO in 1959. The stock's GF Score is 72/100, indicating a likely average performance. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 5/10, its Profitability Rank is 7/10, its Growth Rank is 5/10, and its GF Value Rank is 7/10.

Financial Health of Kellogg Co

Kellogg Co's financial health is characterized by a cash to debt ratio of 0.04, an interest coverage of 6.12, a return on equity of 21.33, and a return on assets of 4.65. The company's revenue growth over the past three years is 4.00%, while its EBITDA growth is -3.10%. The company's Altman Z score is 2.61, and its Piotroski F-Score is 5.

Market Momentum and Predictability

Kellogg Co's market momentum is indicated by its RSI 14 Day of 44.15 and its Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month of -6.19. The company's predictability rank is not available.

Other Gurus' Investment in Kellogg Co

Other gurus who also hold Kellogg Co's stock include Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio). The significance of these gurus' investment in Kellogg Co further underscores the potential value of this stock.

In conclusion, the KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent transaction in Kellogg Co represents a noteworthy adjustment in its investment strategy. As the guru continues to adjust its portfolio, investors should keep a close eye on its moves.