Bandera Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Joint Corp

On September 21, 2023,

Bandera Partners LLC (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, increased its stake in The Joint Corp (JYNT, Financial) by adding 240,862 shares to its portfolio. This transaction, which was executed at a trade price of $9.58 per share, resulted in a 6.52% change in the firm's holdings. The trade had a 0.97% impact on Bandera Partners LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio, raising its total holdings in The Joint Corp to 3,937,296 shares. This represents 15.86% of the firm's portfolio and 26.71% of the guru's holdings in the traded stock.

About Bandera Partners LLC (Trades, Portfolio)

Bandera Partners LLC (Trades, Portfolio) is an investment firm located at 50 Broad Street, Suite 1820, New York, NY 10004. The firm's portfolio consists of 18 stocks, with a total equity of $236 million. Its top holdings include Alphabet Inc (GOOG, Financial), Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial), The Joint Corp (JYNT, Financial), Star Group LP (SGU, Financial), and Burford Capital Ltd (BUR, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the healthcare and energy sectors. 1705039836437544960.png

Details of the Trade

The trade was executed at a price of $9.58 per share, bringing

Bandera Partners LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s total holdings in The Joint Corp to 3,937,296 shares. This represents 15.86% of the firm's portfolio and 26.71% of the guru's holdings in the traded stock.

Overview of The Joint Corp

The Joint Corp, a US-based company, operates in the healthcare providers and services industry. The company develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights throughout the United States. The company's operations are divided into two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp has a market capitalization of $141.361 million. The company's stock is currently priced at $9.59, with a PE percentage of 45.52. According to GuruFocus, the stock is significantly undervalued, with a GF Value of 41.56 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 0.23. 1705039810105704448.png

Evaluation of The Joint Corp's Performance

Since its IPO on November 11, 2014, The Joint Corp's stock has gained 44.86%. However, the stock has declined by 30.36% year-to-date. The company's GF Score is 73/100, indicating a likely average performance. The Joint Corp's financial strength is ranked 5/10, while its profitability rank and growth rank are both 7/10. The company's GF Value Rank is 2/10, and its momentum rank is 4/10.

The Joint Corp's Financial Health

The Joint Corp's cash to debt ratio is 0.49, ranking 376th in the industry. The company's ROE and ROA are 9.54 and 3.39, respectively, ranking 212th and 238th in the industry. The company's gross margin growth is 0.70, while its operating margin growth is 0.00. Over the past three years, the company's revenue, EBITDA, and earnings have grown by 27.00%, 22.00%, and -29.70%, respectively.

The Joint Corp's Stock Momentum

The Joint Corp's RSI 5 day, RSI 9 day, and RSI 14 day are 52.93, 46.51, and 41.35, respectively. The company's momentum index 6 - 1 month and 12 - 1 month are -42.54 and -41.40, respectively. The company's RSI 14 day rank is 214, and its momentum index 6 - 1 month rank is 582.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Bandera Partners LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of additional shares in The Joint Corp is a significant move that increases the firm's stake in the healthcare company. Despite the stock's year-to-date decline, The Joint Corp's financial strength and growth potential make it a valuable addition to the firm's portfolio. This transaction could potentially yield significant returns for Bandera Partners LLC (Trades, Portfolio) and is worth noting for value investors.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
