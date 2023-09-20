STILWELL JOSEPH Acquires Shares in Sound Financial Bancorp Inc

On September 20, 2023, STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, added 377,131 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc ( SFBC, Financial) to its portfolio. This article will delve into the details of this transaction, provide an overview of the guru and the traded company, and analyze the potential impact of this acquisition on both parties.

Transaction Overview

The transaction saw STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) acquire 377,131 shares of SFBC at a trade price of $36.75 per share. This move resulted in a 0.23% change in the firm's portfolio, with the traded stock now accounting for 14.67% of the guru's total holdings. However, the transaction had no significant impact on the guru's portfolio position.

STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) is a prominent investment firm based at 111 Broadway, 12th Floor, New York, NY 10006. The firm manages 53 stocks, with a total equity of $173 million. Its top holdings are primarily in the Financial Services and Consumer Cyclical sectors.

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc: A Brief Overview

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc, symbol SFBC, is a US-based company that debuted on the stock market on August 24, 2012. The company operates as a holding entity for Sound Community Bank, providing traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. The bank's services include retail and commercial deposits, loans secured by first and second mortgages, and various consumer loan products. The company's market cap stands at $95.506 million, with a current stock price of $37.15 and a PE percentage of 9.22.

Stock Valuation

According to GuruFocus, SFBC is modestly undervalued, with a GF Value of $44.93. The stock's price to GF Value stands at 0.83, indicating a potential for growth. Since the transaction, the stock has seen a gain of 1.09%.

Stock Performance

Since its IPO, SFBC has seen a price change ratio of 267.82%. However, the year-to-date price change ratio stands at -5.4%. The stock's GF Score is 79/100, suggesting a likely average performance in the future.

Financial Health of the Stock

The stock's Financial Strength is ranked 4/10, with a Profitability Rank of 6/10 and a Growth Rank of 9/10. The Piotroski F-Score is 6, while the Altman Z score is not applicable.

Stock Momentum

The stock's momentum index stands at -1.25 for 6 - 1 month and -12.75 for 12 - 1 month. The RSI for 5 days, 9 days, and 14 days are 55.85, 48.86, and 49.05, respectively. These indicators suggest a potential for future performance.

In conclusion, STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio)'s acquisition of SFBC shares could potentially yield positive results given the stock's modest undervaluation and promising growth rank. However, investors should also consider the stock's average GF Score and the current market conditions.