STILWELL JOSEPH Acquires Provident Bancorp Inc Shares

On September 20, 2023, investment firm STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) added 2,900 shares of Provident Bancorp Inc ( PVBC, Financial) to its portfolio. This article will delve into the details of the transaction, provide an overview of the guru and the traded company, and analyze the potential impact of this acquisition.

Transaction Details

The shares were acquired at a price of $9.71 each, resulting in a total transaction value of approximately $28,159. The trade led to a 0.16% change in the firm's holdings, bringing the total number of PVBC shares held by STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) to 1,808,955. Despite the addition, the current ratio of the traded stock in the guru's portfolio remains at 0, while the current ratio of the guru's holdings in the traded stock stands at 10.23%.

STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) is a New York-based investment firm located at 111 Broadway, 12th Floor. The firm currently holds 53 stocks in its portfolio, with a total equity of $173 million. The firm's top sectors are Financial Services and Consumer Cyclical.

About Provident Bancorp Inc

Provident Bancorp Inc ( PVBC, Financial) is a US-based banking institution that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized commercial customers. The company, which operates in a single segment, went public on January 8, 1999. It attracts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to originate various types of loans and to invest in securities. The company's market cap stands at $174.735 million, and its current stock price is $9.88.

Stock Performance and Valuation

According to GuruFocus, PVBC is significantly undervalued with a GF Value of $18.10 and a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.55. The stock has seen a year-to-date price change of 35.9%, and a price change of 1.75% since the transaction. However, the stock's price has decreased by 19.35% since its IPO. The company's GF Score is 67/100, indicating a good outperformance potential. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 4/10, its Profitability Rank is 5/10, and its Growth Rank is 5/10.

Conclusion

The acquisition of Provident Bancorp Inc shares by STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) is a strategic move that could potentially enhance the firm's portfolio. The transaction's impact on the stock and the guru's portfolio will be determined by the future performance of PVBC. Given the company's current undervaluation and good outperformance potential, this acquisition could prove to be a profitable investment for STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio).