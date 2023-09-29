Insights into the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd ( SGHIF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.42 per share, payable on 2023-10-12, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-22. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Understanding Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd's Business

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd is engaged in the real estate sector. It operates in three segments: Infrastructure facilities, which include investment in toll road projects and water-related businesses; Real estate, which is into property development & investment and hotel operation; and Consumer Products, which manufactures and sells cigarettes, packaging materials, and printed products. Its geographical segments are China, Asia, Hong Kong, and others, of which most of its revenue comes from China.

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd's Dividend History at a Glance

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2008. Dividends are currently distributed on a bi-annually basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Decoding Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 8.83% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 8.83%. This suggests an expectation of same dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd's annual dividend growth rate was 22.70%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 2.00% per year. And over the past decade, Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -1.70%.

Based on Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd stock as of today is approximately 9.75%.

Is Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd's Dividend Sustainable? A Look at Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd's dividend payout ratio is 0.39.

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd's Growth Metrics: A Glimpse into the Future

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd's revenue has increased by approximately -1.00% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 67.81% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd's earnings increased by approximately -11.70% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 80% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -4.50%, which underperforms than approximately 77.12% of global competitors.

Concluding Thoughts

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd's consistent dividend payments, commendable profitability rank, and a decent growth rank paint a promising picture for dividend investors. However, the company's underperformance in revenue and earnings growth compared to global competitors raises some concerns. Investors must weigh these factors while considering Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd for their portfolio.

