ON Semiconductor (ON): Significantly Overpriced or Misjudged?

ON Semiconductor Corp ( ON, Financial) has seen a daily gain of 2.49% and a 3-month gain of 3.25%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) is 4.37. However, the question that arises is: Is the stock significantly overvalued? This article aims to provide a comprehensive valuation analysis of ON Semiconductor. Read on to delve deeper into the financials of this company.

About ON Semiconductor Corp ( ON Financial)

ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) is a key supplier of power semiconductors and sensors, predominantly serving the automotive and industrial markets. The company is the second-largest power chipmaker globally and the leading supplier of image sensors to the automotive market. While ON Semiconductor previously followed a highly vertically integrated business model, it now adopts a hybrid manufacturing strategy for flexible capacity. The company is focusing on emerging applications such as electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and renewable energy. The current stock price is $93.19, while the estimated fair value (GF Value) stands at $67.56.

The GF Value of ON Semiconductor

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

According to GuruFocus' valuation method, ON Semiconductor ( ON, Financial) is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The stock's fair value is determined by three key factors: historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. At its current price of $93.19 per share, ON Semiconductor stock appears to be significantly overvalued. Because ON Semiconductor is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Assessing ON Semiconductor's Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss to investors. To avoid this, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Key indicators of financial strength include the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. ON Semiconductor has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.75, ranking worse than 71.79% of 904 companies in the Semiconductors industry. However, the overall financial strength of ON Semiconductor is 8 out of 10, indicating that the company's financial strength is robust.

Profitability and Growth of ON Semiconductor

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. ON Semiconductor has been profitable for 10 years over the past decade. Over the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $8.40 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $4.37. Its operating margin of 32.66% is better than 94.43% of 952 companies in the Semiconductors industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks ON Semiconductor's profitability as strong.

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term stock performance of a company. A faster-growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of ON Semiconductor is 11.9%, which ranks worse than 50.8% of 872 companies in the Semiconductors industry. However, the 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 40%, ranking better than 72.52% of 775 companies in the Semiconductors industry.

Evaluating ON Semiconductor's ROIC vs WACC

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, ON Semiconductor's ROIC is 28.94 while its WACC came in at 12.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of ON Semiconductor ( ON, Financial) is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is robust. Its growth ranks better than 72.52% of 775 companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about ON Semiconductor stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

