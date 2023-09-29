ON Semiconductor (ON): Significantly Overpriced or Misjudged?

An In-Depth Analysis of Its Market Value

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

ON Semiconductor Corp (

ON, Financial) has seen a daily gain of 2.49% and a 3-month gain of 3.25%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) is 4.37. However, the question that arises is: Is the stock significantly overvalued? This article aims to provide a comprehensive valuation analysis of ON Semiconductor. Read on to delve deeper into the financials of this company.

About ON Semiconductor Corp (ON, Financial)

ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) is a key supplier of power semiconductors and sensors, predominantly serving the automotive and industrial markets. The company is the second-largest power chipmaker globally and the leading supplier of image sensors to the automotive market. While ON Semiconductor previously followed a highly vertically integrated business model, it now adopts a hybrid manufacturing strategy for flexible capacity. The company is focusing on emerging applications such as electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and renewable energy. The current stock price is $93.19, while the estimated fair value (GF Value) stands at $67.56.

1705228069104517120.png

The GF Value of ON Semiconductor

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

According to GuruFocus' valuation method, ON Semiconductor (

ON, Financial) is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The stock's fair value is determined by three key factors: historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. At its current price of $93.19 per share, ON Semiconductor stock appears to be significantly overvalued. Because ON Semiconductor is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

1705228041942204416.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Assessing ON Semiconductor's Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss to investors. To avoid this, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Key indicators of financial strength include the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. ON Semiconductor has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.75, ranking worse than 71.79% of 904 companies in the Semiconductors industry. However, the overall financial strength of ON Semiconductor is 8 out of 10, indicating that the company's financial strength is robust.

1705228092710060032.png

Profitability and Growth of ON Semiconductor

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. ON Semiconductor has been profitable for 10 years over the past decade. Over the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $8.40 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $4.37. Its operating margin of 32.66% is better than 94.43% of 952 companies in the Semiconductors industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks ON Semiconductor's profitability as strong.

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term stock performance of a company. A faster-growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of ON Semiconductor is 11.9%, which ranks worse than 50.8% of 872 companies in the Semiconductors industry. However, the 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 40%, ranking better than 72.52% of 775 companies in the Semiconductors industry.

Evaluating ON Semiconductor's ROIC vs WACC

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, ON Semiconductor's ROIC is 28.94 while its WACC came in at 12.05.

1705228111588622336.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of ON Semiconductor (

ON, Financial) is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is robust. Its growth ranks better than 72.52% of 775 companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about ON Semiconductor stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.