Insider Sell: CFO Jeffrey Cooper Sells 4,347 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc

September 20, 2023
On September 20, 2023, Jeffrey Cooper, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Guidewire Software Inc (

GWRE, Financial), sold 4,347 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, which have seen a total of 23,092 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Guidewire Software Inc is a leading provider of software solutions for property and casualty (P&C) insurers. The company's software serves as a technology platform for P&C insurance carriers, with functionality for underwriting and policy administration, claims management, and billing. Guidewire's business model is built on its proprietary InsuranceSuite, which offers applications for core operations of an insurance carrier, and its digital engagement applications, which enable insurers to offer online functionality to policyholders and agents.

The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. To gain a better understanding of this, we can look at the company's insider transaction history and its relationship with the stock price.

The insider transaction history for Guidewire Software Inc shows a clear trend of insider selling over the past year, with 28 insider sells and no insider buys. This could be a signal that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued, or it could simply reflect personal financial decisions by the insiders.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Guidewire Software Inc were trading for $92.13, giving the company a market cap of $7.12 billion. However, the GuruFocus Value of the stock is $111.72, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. With a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82, Guidewire Software Inc appears to be modestly undervalued.

However, the insider's recent sell-off could suggest that the insider believes the stock's current price does not fully reflect its future prospects. Investors should keep a close eye on further insider transactions and other market signals to gain a better understanding of the company's valuation and future prospects.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's valuation, the GF Value suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued. Investors should consider these factors in their investment decisions.

