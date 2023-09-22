EVP, CFO Sean Quinn Sells 6,001 Shares of Cimpress PLC (CMPR)

47 minutes ago
On September 22, 2023, Sean Quinn, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Cimpress PLC (

CMPR, Financial), sold 6,001 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have been taking place over the past year.

Sean Quinn has been with Cimpress PLC for several years, serving in various leadership roles. As the CFO, he is responsible for the company's financial strategy and operations, including budgeting, forecasting, and financial reporting. His insider trading activities provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

Cimpress PLC is a global leader in mass customization. The company empowers millions of people to make their mark on the world with digital, physical, and social identities that they create and control. Cimpress invests in and builds customer-focused, entrepreneurial, mass-customization businesses for the long term, which utilize and leverage its shared capabilities and assets.

Over the past year, Sean Quinn has sold a total of 31,839 shares and has not purchased any shares. This trend is mirrored in the overall insider transaction history for Cimpress PLC, which shows 2 insider buys and 9 insider sells over the past year.

The relationship between insider sell/buy activities and the stock price is often considered a significant indicator of a company's health. In the case of Cimpress PLC, the frequent insider sells, including the recent one by Sean Quinn, could be interpreted as a lack of confidence in the company's future performance. However, it's essential to consider other factors, such as the company's financial performance, market conditions, and individual circumstances of the insider.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Cimpress PLC were trading for $70.54 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $1.899 billion.

The GuruFocus Value of Cimpress PLC is $76.02, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93. This suggests that the stock is fairly valued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell activity may raise some eyebrows, it's crucial to consider the broader context. The stock's fair valuation and the company's solid business model suggest that Cimpress PLC remains a viable investment. However, potential investors should keep a close eye on future insider activities and other relevant market indicators.

