Insider Sell: EVP & Chief Strategy Officer Leslie Donato Sells 3,386 Shares of Cencora Inc (COR)

47 minutes ago
On September 21, 2023, Leslie Donato, the Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Cencora Inc (

COR, Financial), sold 3,386 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where Donato has sold a total of 24,450 shares and made no purchases.

Cencora Inc is a leading company in the technology sector, specializing in providing innovative solutions to businesses across various industries. The company's unique approach to technology and its commitment to delivering high-quality services have made it a preferred choice for many businesses seeking to leverage technology for growth and efficiency.

The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. On the day of the insider's recent sell, Cencora Inc's shares were trading at $185 each, giving the company a market cap of $37.35 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 22.65, higher than the industry median of 17.33 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Cencora Inc is modestly overvalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.13, with a GF Value of $163.59 and a current price of $185.

The insider's sell-off, coupled with the company's valuation, suggests that the stock may be overpriced. Over the past year, there have been 28 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend could indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued and are taking the opportunity to cash in on their shares.

However, investors should not solely rely on insider transactions when making investment decisions. While they can provide valuable insights into what insiders think about the company's valuation, they should be considered alongside other factors such as the company's financial health, market conditions, and industry trends.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off and the company's valuation suggest that Cencora Inc's stock may be overpriced, investors should conduct thorough research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
