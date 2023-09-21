Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires Shares in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 21, 2023,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, added 3917937 shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NMAI, Financial) to its portfolio. The transaction resulted in a 1.57% change in the firm's holdings, with an impact of 0.02% on its portfolio. The shares were acquired at a price of $11.34 each, slightly higher than the current stock price of $11.32.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund, a single-segment company based in the USA, operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses on total return, comprising income or distributions and capital appreciation. As of the date of this article, the company has a market capitalization of $378.378 million.

About Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is an investment firm with a portfolio of 624 stocks. The firm's equity stands at $3.84 billion, with its top holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund(GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust(BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II(BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr(BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust(ECAT, Financial). The firm's top sectors are Financial Services and Technology.

guru-holdings%3F%26id%3D650?width=560&height=450&t=1695448833

Analysis of the Transaction

The acquisition of NMAI shares by

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) has increased the firm's position in the traded stock to 1.16%. The firm now holds 11.72% of the total shares of NMAI. This transaction is expected to have a significant impact on the firm's portfolio, given the size of the acquisition and the potential for capital appreciation.

Overview of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (

NMAI, Financial) is a USA-based company with a single-segment operation. The company's GF Score is 16/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. The company's financial strength is rated 4/10, with a profitability rank of 1/10 and a growth rank of 0/10. The company's ROE and ROA stand at 4.58 and 2.98, respectively.

gf-score%3F%26symbol%3DNMAI?width=560&height=450&t=1695448828

Financial Health of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

Based on the GF Score, Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, and Growth Rank, Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund's financial health appears to be weak. The company's Altman Z score and interest coverage are not available, indicating a lack of sufficient data for evaluation.

Industry Performance

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund operates in the Asset Management industry. The company's performance cannot be compared with the industry average due to insufficient data. However, the company's ROE and ROA ranks are 684 and 642, respectively, indicating a relatively low return on equity and assets compared to other companies in the industry.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of shares in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund is a significant addition to its portfolio. However, the financial health and performance of NMAI appear to be weak, which may impact the potential returns from this investment. Value investors should carefully consider these factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.