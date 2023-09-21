On September 21, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) executed a significant transaction, adding 100,5862 shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund ( CTR, Financial). The trade, which saw a 2.06% change in the firm's holdings, was conducted at a price of $32.66 per share. This acquisition has a 0.02% impact on Saba Capital's portfolio and increases its position in CTR to 14.60%. The total shares held by the firm in CTR now stand at 1,005,862, representing 0.86% of its portfolio.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, is known for its strategic investment philosophy. The firm's portfolio consists of 624 stocks, with a total equity of $3.84 billion. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund ( GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust ( BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II ( BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr ( BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust ( ECAT, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Overview

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund ( CTR, Financial) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company based in the United States. The company's primary objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of cash distributions and capital appreciation. CTR operates in a single segment and has a market capitalization of $224.029 million. The current stock price is $32.53.

Unfortunately, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation cannot be evaluated. The stock's PE percentage is 0.00, indicating that the company is currently at a loss. Since its IPO, the stock has seen a price change of -67.87%, and the year-to-date price change ratio stands at 18.25%.

Performance and Financial Health of CTR

CTR's GF Score is 38/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 5/10, while its Profitability Rank is 1/10. The Growth Rank and GF Value Rank are both 0/10, indicating a lack of growth and value. However, the stock's Momentum Rank is 10/10, suggesting strong momentum.

The company's Piotroski F-Score is 4, and it has a Z Score of 0.00, indicating financial instability. The cash to debt ratio is also 0.00, further highlighting the company's financial challenges. CTR operates in the Asset Management industry and has a Return on Equity (ROE) of -6.69 and a Return on Assets (ROA) of -4.77.

CTR's Momentum and Predictability

CTR's RSI 5 Day stands at 56.66, while its RSI 9 Day and RSI 14 Day are 51.90 and 49.95, respectively. The Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is 21.88, and the Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is 20.61. The RSI 14 Day Rank is 1166, and the Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month Rank is 184. Unfortunately, the stock's predictability rank is not available due to insufficient data.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of CTR shares is a notable transaction. Despite CTR's financial challenges and poor growth and profitability ranks, the stock's strong momentum may offer potential opportunities. However, investors should exercise caution due to the company's financial instability and poor future performance potential. As always, thorough research and careful consideration are essential when making investment decisions.