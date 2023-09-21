Insider Sell: Chief Revenue Officer/EVP Support Patrice Perche Sells 7,530 Shares of Fortinet Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 21, 2023, Patrice Perche, Chief Revenue Officer and EVP Support of Fortinet Inc (

FTNT, Financial), sold 7,530 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend, as over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 646,089 shares and purchased none.

Fortinet Inc is a leading cybersecurity company that provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions. The company's product offerings consist of its FortiGate product family, along with a wide range of software and services. These solutions are designed to protect enterprises, service providers, and government organizations from network, content, and application-level security threats.

The insider's recent sell has raised questions about the company's stock performance and its relationship with insider trading activities. Over the past year, there have been 3 insider buys and 21 insider sells for Fortinet Inc. This trend suggests a more bearish sentiment among the company's insiders.

insider-number%3F%26symbol%3DFTNT?width=560&height=350&t=1695456003

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Fortinet Inc were trading at $59.1 each, giving the company a market cap of $45.74 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 44.15, higher than the industry median of 27.11 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Fortinet Inc is modestly undervalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.74, with a GF Value of $80.35.

gf-value%3F%26symbol%3DFTNT?width=560&height=450&t=1695456007

Despite the insider's recent sell, the undervaluation of Fortinet Inc's stock suggests potential for growth. However, the high number of insider sells over the past year may indicate caution. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's performance and insider trading activities to make informed decisions.

As always, insider trading activities should not be used as a sole decision-making factor for investing. It's crucial to consider a company's financial health, market position, and industry trends before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.