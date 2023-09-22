Insider Sell: President & CEO Sandra Cochran Sells 24,700 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 22, 2023, Sandra Cochran, President & CEO of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (

CBRL, Financial), sold 24,700 shares of the company. This move comes as part of a series of transactions by the insider over the past year, during which Cochran has sold a total of 24,700 shares and purchased none.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc is a well-known American chain of combined restaurant and gift stores with a Southern country theme. The company was founded in 1969 and has since expanded to over 600 locations across 42 states. The company's primary aim is to provide a friendly home-away-from-home atmosphere in its old country stores and restaurants.

The insider's recent sell has raised questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. To better understand the implications of this move, it's essential to analyze the relationship between insider transactions and the company's stock price.

insider-number%3F%26symbol%3DCBRL?width=560&height=350&t=1695456003

The insider transaction history for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc shows no insider buys over the past year, with only one insider sell recorded. This trend could indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future performance, which may impact the stock price negatively.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc were trading at $67.13, giving the company a market cap of $1.48 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 15.00, which is lower than the industry median of 23.86 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued.

gf-value%3F%26symbol%3DCBRL?width=560&height=450&t=1695456007

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, the stock is significantly undervalued. With a price of $67.13 and a GuruFocus Value of $143.85, the price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.47.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell may raise concerns, the stock's current valuation suggests that it may be a good buying opportunity for investors. However, potential investors should conduct their own research and consider the company's financial health, future growth prospects, and other market factors before making an investment decision.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.