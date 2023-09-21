Insider Buying: Director Reginald Brown Acquires 1,842 Shares of Blackstone Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 21, 2023, Reginald Brown, a director at Blackstone Inc (

BX, Financial), purchased 1,842 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying can often be a positive indicator for the company's future performance.

Who is Reginald Brown?

Reginald Brown is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the financial industry. He has been a director at Blackstone Inc, one of the world's leading investment firms, for several years. His insider buying activity is often closely watched by investors as it can provide valuable insights into the company's performance and future prospects.

About Blackstone Inc

Blackstone Inc is a premier global investment and advisory firm that provides a range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base, including corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. With a market cap of $83.87 billion, Blackstone Inc is a significant player in the financial sector.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, Reginald Brown has purchased a total of 1,842 shares and sold 0 shares. This indicates a positive sentiment towards the company's stock. The insider's buying activity can often be a strong indicator of a company's future performance.

The insider transaction history for Blackstone Inc shows a total of 6 insider buys and 7 insider sells over the past year. This suggests a mixed sentiment among insiders, with a slight tilt towards selling.

insider-number%3F%26symbol%3DBX?width=560&height=350&t=1695456114

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Blackstone Inc were trading at $111.24, giving the company a market cap of $83.87 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 67.26, significantly higher than the industry median of 12.98 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $111.24 and a GuruFocus Value of $73.83, Blackstone Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.51. This suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

gf-value%3F%26symbol%3DBX?width=560&height=450&t=1695456119

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Conclusion

The insider's recent purchase of Blackstone Inc shares, despite the stock being significantly overvalued based on its GF Value, could be a positive sign for the company's future performance. However, investors should also consider the overall insider transaction history and the company's high price-earnings ratio before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.