On September 21, 2023, Anson Funds Management LP (Trades, Portfolio), a Dallas-based investment firm, added 816,128 shares of MEI Pharma Inc ( MEIP, Financial) to its portfolio. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded stock company's basic information.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction involved the addition of 153,600 shares, representing a 23.18% change in the firm's holdings. The shares were acquired at a price of $6.11 each, bringing the total shares held by Anson Funds Management LP (Trades, Portfolio) in MEI Pharma Inc to 816,128. This transaction had a 0.16% impact on the guru's portfolio and increased their position in the traded stock to 12.25%.

Anson Funds Management LP (Trades, Portfolio) is an investment firm located at 16000 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, TX 75248. The firm manages a portfolio of 143 stocks, with a total equity of $577 million. Its top holdings include Nano Dimension Ltd( NNDM, Financial), Occidental Petroleum Corp( OXY, Financial), Tempur Sealy International Inc( TPX, Financial), Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp( JMSM.WS, Financial), and Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I( BCSAW, Financial). The firm's preferred sectors are Financial Services and Technology.

Overview of MEI Pharma Inc

MEI Pharma Inc ( MEIP, Financial) is a US-based biotechnology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapies for cancer. The company's market capitalization stands at $50.305 million. MEI Pharma Inc's business activities are primarily conducted in the United States. The company's GF Score is 63/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. Its Balance Sheet Rank is 4/10, Profitability Rank is 2/10, and Growth Rank is 6/10.

Stock Valuation and Financial Health

MEI Pharma Inc's stock valuation, as indicated by its GF Value, is 66.23, with a Price to GF Value of 0.11. This suggests that the stock may be a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing. The company's financial health, as indicated by its Cash to Debt ratio of 8.58, ranks 748th.

Stock Performance and Momentum

Since its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on December 18, 2003, MEI Pharma Inc's stock has declined by 99.92%. However, the stock has gained 23.57% since the transaction and 49.21% year-to-date. The company's momentum, as indicated by its RSI 5 Day of 93.81, RSI 9 Day of 83.08, RSI 14 Day of 73.38, and Momentum Indexes, ranks 1532nd.

Conclusion

The recent acquisition of additional shares in MEI Pharma Inc by Anson Funds Management LP (Trades, Portfolio) signifies the firm's confidence in the biotechnology company. However, given MEI Pharma Inc's poor GF Score and Balance Sheet Rank, investors should exercise caution. The transaction has increased the guru's position in the traded stock to 12.25%, indicating a significant stake in the company. This article provides a comprehensive analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded stock company's basic information as of September 23, 2023.