Deep Dive into Luks Group's Dividend Sustainability

An Analysis of the Dividend History, Yield, and Growth of Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Co Ltd ( LKSGF Financial)

Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Co Ltd (LKSGF) recently announced a dividend of $0.02 per share, payable on 2023-10-13, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-25. As investors anticipate this forthcoming payout, attention also turns to the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Utilizing data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Co Ltd's dividend performance and evaluate its sustainability.

Company Overview: Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Co Ltd

Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Co Ltd is an investment holding company. Its segments include the Cement products segment, the Property Investment segment, the Hotel operation segment, the Property Development segment, and the Corporate and others segment. The cement products segment, which represents the group's manufacture and sale of cement products for use in the construction industry, is the company's primary revenue driver. The group's revenue primarily originates from Vietnam, followed by Hong Kong and Mainland China.

Luks Group's Dividend History

Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Co Ltd has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2008. Dividends are currently distributed on a bi-annual basis. The chart below shows annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Understanding Luks Group's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Co Ltd currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 7.12% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 7.12%. This suggests an expectation of the same dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Based on Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Co Ltd's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Co Ltd stock as of today is approximately 7.12%.

Is the Dividend Sustainable? A Look at Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Co Ltd's dividend payout ratio is 0.35.

Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Co Ltd's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Co Ltd's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Future Outlook: Growth Metrics

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Co Ltd's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Co Ltd's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Co Ltd's revenue has increased by approximately -8.70% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 87.92% of global competitors.

Conclusion

Given Luks Group (Vietnam Holdings) Co Ltd's consistent dividend payments, a respectable dividend growth rate, a sustainable payout ratio, impressive profitability, and solid growth metrics, it appears that the company's dividend is sustainable. However, investors should continue to monitor these factors to ensure the company's ability to maintain its dividend payments. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.