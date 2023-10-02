Foot Locker (FL): A Hidden Bargain in the Market? Unveiling Its True Valuation

A comprehensive analysis of Foot Locker's intrinsic value and market performance

Foot Locker Inc (

FL, Financial) recently experienced a daily loss of -4.22%, contributing to a 3-month loss of -33%. Despite this, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stand at 1.54. This raises the question: Is Foot Locker's stock significantly undervalued? To answer this, we delve into a comprehensive valuation analysis of Foot Locker. We invite you to join us in this exploration.

Company Overview

Foot Locker Inc operates thousands of retail stores across the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. It also has franchisees in the Middle East and South Korea. The company primarily sells athletically inspired shoes and apparel, with Nike being its major supplier. Foot Locker also operates an e-commerce business through Footlocker.com, Eastbay, and Final-Score.

Currently, the stock price for Foot Locker stands at $17.01, which is significantly lower than its estimated fair value (GF Value) of $42.32. This disparity between the stock price and the GF Value suggests that Foot Locker's stock may be significantly undervalued.

1706319360135528448.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique valuation model that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor derived from the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates.

According to our GF Value, Foot Locker (

FL, Financial) is significantly undervalued. This assessment is based on historical multiples, the company's past growth, and future performance estimates. If a stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued and its future returns could be disappointing. Conversely, if the stock price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued and poised for higher future returns.

Given that Foot Locker is significantly undervalued, its long-term stock return is likely to outperform its business growth.

1706319339965120512.png

Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss to investors. To avoid this, it is crucial to review a company's financial strength before purchasing shares. Key indicators of financial strength include the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Foot Locker's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.06 ranks lower than 87.74% of 1101 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. Overall, Foot Locker's financial strength is fair, with a score of 6 out of 10.

1706319381778137088.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Foot Locker has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $8.30 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.54. Its operating margin of 5.22% ranks better than 60.27% of 1115 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. Overall, Foot Locker's profitability is strong, with a score of 9 out of 10.

Growth is a critical factor in a company's valuation. Foot Locker's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 63.93% of 1048 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of -0.3% ranks lower than 67.86% of 896 companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) with its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. When ROIC exceeds WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Foot Locker's ROIC is 4.09, and its WACC is 3.71, suggesting value creation.

1706319400237268992.png

Conclusion

In summary, Foot Locker's stock is significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is robust. However, its growth ranks lower than 67.86% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. To learn more about Foot Locker's financial performance, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener can help you find high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
