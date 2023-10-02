Amazon.com Inc ( AMZN, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $130.65, Amazon.com Inc has witnessed a daily gain of 1.18%, marked against a three-month change of 0.62%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Amazon.com Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

Understanding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With a high growth rank and a slightly lower financial strength rank, GuruFocus assigned Amazon.com Inc the GF Score of 94 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Amazon.com Inc Business Overview

Amazon.com Inc, with a market cap of $1.35 trillion and sales of $538.05 billion, is a leading online retailer and one of the highest-grossing e-commerce aggregators. In 2021, it reported $386 billion in net sales and approximately $578 billion in estimated physical/digital online gross merchandise volume. Retail-related revenue represents approximately 80% of the total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (10%-15%), advertising services (5%), and other. International segments constitute 25%-30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Financial Strength Analysis

According to the Financial Strength rating, Amazon.com Inc's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. The Interest Coverage ratio for Amazon.com Inc stands impressively at 5.96, underscoring its strong capability to cover its interest obligations. With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.26, Amazon.com Inc's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows Amazon.com Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. Amazon.com Inc's strong Predictability Rank of 4.5 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Amazon.com Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 21.9%, which outperforms better than 83.78% of 1048 companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. Moreover, Amazon.com Inc has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 0.5, and the rate over the past five years is 23.2. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Conclusion

Given Amazon.com Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. This analysis underscores the importance of considering these key financial metrics when making investment decisions. GuruFocus Premium members can find more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen