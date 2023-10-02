Cheniere Energy Partners LP's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 27% Surge in Just 3 Months

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (

CQP, Financial), a prominent player in the Oil & Gas industry, has been making waves in the stock market with its impressive performance. The company's stock has seen a significant surge over the past three months, with a gain of 26.58%. This article aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the company's stock performance, profitability, growth, holders, and competitors.

Stock Performance: A Closer Look

Cheniere Energy Partners LP, with a current market cap of $28 billion, has seen its stock price rise to $57.85. Over the past week, the company's stock price has seen a gain of 4.41%. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. Currently, the GF Value of the stock is $66.11, down from $84.6 three months ago. Despite this, the GF Valuation considers the stock to be modestly undervalued, an improvement from being significantly undervalued three months ago.

Company Introduction: Cheniere Energy Partners LP

Cheniere Energy Partners LP is a key player in the Oil & Gas industry. The company owns the Sabine Pass LNG terminals, regasification facilities, and the Creole Trail Pipeline. These assets connect the terminal to third-party gas suppliers, allowing Cheniere Partners to share in the marketing fees generated by Cheniere Marketing from Sabine Pass marketed gas volumes.1706327925235646464.png

Profitability: A High Rank in the Industry

Cheniere Energy Partners LP boasts a Profitability Rank of 8/10, indicating a high level of profitability. The company's Operating Margin of 37.19% is better than 80.69% of companies in the same industry. Furthermore, the company's ROE, ROA, and ROIC, which are calculated as Net Income divided by its average Total Stockholders Equity and Total Assets over a certain period of time, are all significantly higher than the majority of companies in the industry. Over the past 10 years, the company's profitability has been better than 59.12% of companies.1706327947285102592.png

Growth: Strong and Consistent

Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a Growth Rank of 9/10, indicating strong growth. The company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share are better than the majority of companies in the industry. Furthermore, the company's 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate and future EPS without NRI growth rate are better than a significant portion of companies in the industry.1706327965328998400.png

Holders: Major Stakeholders

The company's primary holder is

John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio), who holds 36,600 shares, accounting for 0.01% of the company's shares.

Competitors: A Competitive Landscape

Cheniere Energy Partners LP faces competition from several companies in the Oil & Gas industry. These include ONEOK Inc (

OKE, Financial) with a market cap of $29.73 billion, Targa Resources Corp (TRGP, Financial) with a market cap of $19.08 billion, and MPLX LP (MPLX, Financial) with a market cap of $35.38 billion.

Conclusion: A Promising Future

In conclusion, Cheniere Energy Partners LP has demonstrated impressive stock performance, high profitability, and strong growth. With a major stakeholder like

John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) and a competitive position in the Oil & Gas industry, the company's future prospects look promising. Despite the decrease in GF Value, the stock is considered modestly undervalued, indicating potential for further growth. Investors should keep a close eye on this stock as it continues to make waves in the market.

