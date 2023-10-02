Unveiling Qorvo (QRVO)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Delving into Qorvo's financial strength, profitability, and growth to determine its true market value.

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Qorvo Inc (

QRVO, Financial) experienced a daily gain of 2.29% and a 3-month loss of -1.56%. The company reported a Loss Per Share of $0.17. This article aims to answer the question: Is Qorvo's stock modestly undervalued? The following analysis will shed light on QRVO's valuation, inviting readers to delve into the company's financials and market performance.

Company Introduction

Qorvo Inc (

QRVO, Financial) is the combined entity of RF Micro Devices and TriQuint Semiconductor, merging in January 2015. The company specializes in radio frequency filters, power amplifiers, and front-end modules used in many of the world's most advanced smartphones. Qorvo also has a suite of products sold into a variety of non-smartphone end markets, such as wireless base stations, cable TV and networking equipment, infrastructure, and military applications. The company's stock price currently stands at $96.29, while the GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $108.57.

1706330285311787008.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Based on the GF Value calculation, Qorvo (

QRVO, Financial) stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued. With a market cap of $9.40 billion at its current price per share, Qorvo's future return is likely to be higher than its business growth due to its relatively undervalued status.

1706330257763598336.png

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Qorvo has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.36, which is worse than 82.74% of 904 companies in the Semiconductors industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Qorvo at 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Qorvo is fair.

1706330308078469120.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Qorvo has been profitable 7 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $3.20 billion and Loss Per Share of $0.17. Its operating margin is 1.04%, which ranks worse than 67.02% of 952 companies in the Semiconductors industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Qorvo at 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability.

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Qorvo is 8.5%, which ranks worse than 58.94% of 872 companies in the Semiconductors industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -12.7%, which ranks worse than 87.1% of 775 companies in the Semiconductors industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Qorvo's ROIC was 0.83, while its WACC came in at 11.12.

1706330330488635392.png

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Qorvo (

QRVO, Financial) is estimated to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 87.1% of 775 companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about Qorvo stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliver above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.