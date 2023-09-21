Director John Rakolta Buys 30,000 Shares of Agree Realty Corp

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 21, 2023, John Rakolta, a director at Agree Realty Corp (

ADC, Financial), purchased 30,000 shares of the company. This move is significant as it indicates the insider's confidence in the company's future prospects.

John Rakolta is a prominent figure in the real estate industry, with a wealth of experience in property development and management. His role as a director at Agree Realty Corp involves overseeing the company's strategic direction and ensuring its continued growth and success.

Agree Realty Corp is a leading player in the real estate industry, specializing in the acquisition and development of properties for retail purposes. The company's portfolio includes over 1,000 properties spread across 46 states, making it one of the largest and most diversified retail real estate companies in the United States.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 88,995 shares and has not sold any shares. This trend suggests a strong belief in the company's potential for growth and profitability.

1706337795083075584.png

The insider transaction history for Agree Realty Corp shows a total of 18 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells recorded over the same period. This trend indicates a positive sentiment among the company's insiders, which could be a bullish signal for potential investors.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Agree Realty Corp were trading at $57.48 each, giving the company a market cap of $5.464 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 32.25, which is higher than both the industry median of 16.65 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This could suggest that the stock is currently overvalued.

However, with a price of $57.48 and a GuruFocus Value of $75.80, Agree Realty Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.76. This indicates that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value.

1706337816541134848.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at Agree Realty Corp, coupled with the company's modest undervaluation based on its GF Value, could present a potential investment opportunity. However, investors should conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.