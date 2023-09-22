Director Victor Fetter Buys 3500 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Corp

On September 22, 2023, Victor Fetter, a director at Horace Mann Educators Corp (

HMN, Financial), purchased 3,500 shares of the company. This move is significant as it provides insight into the insider's confidence in the company's future performance.

Victor Fetter is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the technology and financial sectors. His role as a director at Horace Mann Educators Corp involves providing strategic guidance and oversight to the company's operations. His decision to increase his stake in the company is a strong vote of confidence in its future prospects.

Horace Mann Educators Corp is a leading provider of financial services for educators and school employees across the United States. The company offers a wide range of products, including auto and homeowners insurance, retirement annuities, life insurance, and mutual funds. With a market cap of $1.203 billion, Horace Mann Educators Corp is a significant player in the financial services industry.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 3,500 shares and sold none. This suggests a bullish sentiment towards the company's stock.

1706458596281155584.png

The insider transaction history for Horace Mann Educators Corp shows a total of 2 insider buys over the past year, compared to 9 insider sells. Despite the higher number of sells, the recent purchase by the insider could indicate a positive shift in sentiment.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Horace Mann Educators Corp were trading at $29.69. With a GuruFocus Value of $40.72, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73, indicating that it is modestly undervalued.

1706458614807396352.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Given the insider's recent purchase and the stock's modest undervaluation, investors may want to keep a close eye on Horace Mann Educators Corp. The insider's actions could signal a belief in the company's potential for future growth and profitability.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours.
