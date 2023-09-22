EVP, CLO and Secretary Mary Wilkinson Sells 3,155 Shares of KLA Corp

On September 22, 2023, Mary Wilkinson, the Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Secretary of KLA Corp (

KLAC, Financial), sold 3,155 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have been taking place over the past year.

KLA Corp is a leading provider of process control and yield management solutions. The company partners with customers around the world to develop state-of-the-art inspection and metrology technologies. These technologies serve the semiconductor, data storage, LED, and other related nanoelectronics industries. With a portfolio of industry-standard products and a team of world-class engineers and scientists, the company has created superior solutions for its customers for over 40 years.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,025 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale of 3,155 shares is a continuation of the insider's selling trend. The insider transaction history for KLA Corp shows a total of 26 insider sells over the past year, with no insider buys. This could indicate a bearish sentiment within the company's insiders.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of KLA Corp were trading for $451.51 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $62.08 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 18.90, which is lower than the industry median of 23.75 and lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical standards.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance, KLA Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95. This means the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. With a price of $451.51 and a GuruFocus Value of $474.73, the stock appears to be priced appropriately.

In conclusion, the recent sale of shares by the insider, Mary Wilkinson, is part of a larger trend of insider selling at KLA Corp. Despite this, the stock appears to be fairly valued based on its GF Value and has a lower price-earnings ratio than its industry median and historical median. Investors should keep a close eye on further insider transactions and other market indicators to make informed investment decisions.

