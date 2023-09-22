On September 22, 2023, President Jeffrey Dimodica sold 30,111 shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc ( STWD, Financial). This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 30,111 shares and purchased none.

Jeffrey Dimodica is the President of Starwood Property Trust Inc, a company that specializes in originating, investing in, financing, and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust Inc is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $63 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $17 billion across debt and equity investments.

The insider transaction history for Starwood Property Trust Inc shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 2 insider sells and 0 insider buys in total over the past year.

The relationship between insider sell/buy actions and the stock price is often considered a significant indicator by investors. In the case of Starwood Property Trust Inc, the stock was trading for $20.35 per share on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving the stock a market cap of $6.205 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Starwood Property Trust Inc is 11.34, which is lower than the industry median of 16.65 and also lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This could suggest that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical data.

Furthermore, with a price of $20.35 and a GuruFocus Value of $20.30, Starwood Property Trust Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent sell by President Jeffrey Dimodica may not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for Starwood Property Trust Inc. The stock appears to be fairly valued based on its GF Value, and its lower price-earnings ratio compared to the industry median and its historical median could suggest potential undervaluation. As always, investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.