Saba Capital Management, L.P. Boosts Stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On September 25, 2023,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (EMO, Financial) by adding 28,389 shares. The transaction was executed at a price of $32.65 per share, bringing the firm's total holdings in EMO to 2,543,688 shares. This acquisition represents a 1.13% change in shares and has a 0.02% impact on the firm's portfolio. The firm now holds a 19.89% stake in EMO, making up 2.17% of its total portfolio.

About Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, is known for its strategic investment philosophy. The firm currently holds 624 stocks in its portfolio, with a total equity of $3.84 billion. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund(GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust(BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II(BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr(BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust(ECAT, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the Financial Services and Technology sectors.1706488992037339136.png

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc: A Brief Overview

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (

EMO, Financial), a US-based company, made its initial public offering on June 10, 2011. The company operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, aiming to provide long-term investors with a high level of total return, with an emphasis on cash distributions. The company operates in a single segment and has a market capitalization of $418.272 million. The current stock price stands at $32.71.1706488971455889408.png

Performance and Financial Health of EMO

EMO's performance since its IPO has seen a decrease of 65.4%, while its year-to-date performance shows an increase of 18.56%. The company's GF Score stands at 41/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. In terms of financial health, EMO's balance sheet rank is 5/10, and its profitability rank is 2/10. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 4, indicating a weak financial situation.

EMO's Momentum and Predictability

EMO's momentum rank is 10/10, indicating strong momentum in the stock's price. The company's RSI 14 Day stands at 58.25, and its Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is 18.03. However, the company's predictability rank is not available, indicating uncertainty in its future performance.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of EMO shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. Despite EMO's weak financial health and poor future performance potential, the firm's decision to increase its stake may be based on the stock's strong momentum. However, the lack of predictability in EMO's performance adds an element of risk to this investment. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.