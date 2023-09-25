On September 25, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based firm, added 244,530 shares of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund ( NMAI, Financial) to its portfolio. The shares were acquired at a price of $11.31 per share, bringing the firm's total holdings in NMAI to 4,162,467 shares. This transaction represents a 6.24% increase in the firm's holdings in NMAI and has a 0.07% impact on its portfolio. The firm now holds a 1.23% position in its portfolio and a 12.45% stake in NMAI.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) is a firm that specializes in value investing. The firm's portfolio consists of 624 stocks, with a total equity of $3.84 billion. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund( GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust( BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II( BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr( BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust( ECAT, Financial). The firm primarily invests in the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Overview

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund ( NMAI, Financial) is a USA-based company operating in the Asset Management industry. The company is a closed-end management investment company that focuses on total return, comprised of income or distributions and capital appreciation. As of September 26, 2023, the company has a market capitalization of $376.707 million and its current stock price is $11.27.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund's Financials

NMAI's financial indicators reveal a PE Percentage of 0.00, indicating a loss. The company's GF Score is 16/100, suggesting poor future performance potential. The company's Balance Sheet Rank is 3/10, its Profitability Rank is 1/10, and its Growth Rank is 0/10. These rankings indicate a weak financial position and low growth potential.

Evaluation of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund's Stock Performance

Since its IPO, NMAI's stock price has decreased by 28.35%. The year-to-date price change ratio is -2.84%. The stock's momentum indicators, including RSI 5 Day of 17.45, RSI 9 Day of 23.09, and RSI 14 Day of 28.84, suggest a downward trend. The stock's Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is 4.33, and its Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is -1.20, indicating a negative momentum in the short term.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of additional shares in NMAI represents a significant increase in its stake in the company. However, given NMAI's weak financial indicators and negative stock performance, the potential implications of this transaction for both the firm and NMAI remain uncertain. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making investment decisions.