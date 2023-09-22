Insider Sell: Visteon Corp CEO & President Sachin Lawande Sells 14,739 Shares

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 22, 2023, Sachin Lawande, the CEO and President of Visteon Corp (

VC, Financial), sold 14,739 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 34,739 shares and made no purchases.

Sachin Lawande has been at the helm of Visteon Corp since 2015. Under his leadership, the company has grown into a global leader in the fast-evolving automotive electronics space. Visteon Corp is a technology company that designs, engineers, and manufactures innovative cockpit electronics products and connected car solutions for most of the world's major vehicle manufacturers.

The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. To understand this better, let's delve into the company's financials and the insider's trading history.

1706579385638715392.png

The insider transaction history for Visteon Corp shows a clear trend of insider selling over the past year. There have been seven insider sells and zero insider buys. This could indicate that insiders believe the company's shares are overvalued, prompting them to sell their holdings.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, Visteon Corp shares were trading at $140.82, giving the company a market cap of $3.916 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 30.19, significantly higher than the industry median of 16.53 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock might be overpriced.

1706579403913297920.png

However, according to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Visteon Corp is modestly undervalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.88, with a GF Value of $160.58, indicating that the stock is trading below its intrinsic value.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off and the high price-earnings ratio might raise concerns, the GuruFocus Value suggests that Visteon Corp is modestly undervalued. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's financials and insider trading activity to make informed decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.