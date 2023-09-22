On September 22, 2023, Sachin Lawande, the CEO and President of Visteon Corp ( VC, Financial), sold 14,739 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 34,739 shares and made no purchases.

Sachin Lawande has been at the helm of Visteon Corp since 2015. Under his leadership, the company has grown into a global leader in the fast-evolving automotive electronics space. Visteon Corp is a technology company that designs, engineers, and manufactures innovative cockpit electronics products and connected car solutions for most of the world's major vehicle manufacturers.

The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. To understand this better, let's delve into the company's financials and the insider's trading history.

The insider transaction history for Visteon Corp shows a clear trend of insider selling over the past year. There have been seven insider sells and zero insider buys. This could indicate that insiders believe the company's shares are overvalued, prompting them to sell their holdings.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, Visteon Corp shares were trading at $140.82, giving the company a market cap of $3.916 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 30.19, significantly higher than the industry median of 16.53 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock might be overpriced.

However, according to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Visteon Corp is modestly undervalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.88, with a GF Value of $160.58, indicating that the stock is trading below its intrinsic value.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off and the high price-earnings ratio might raise concerns, the GuruFocus Value suggests that Visteon Corp is modestly undervalued. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's financials and insider trading activity to make informed decisions.