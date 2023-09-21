D1 Capital Partners L.P. Acquires New Stake in Maplebear Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Introduction to the Transaction

On September 21, 2023,

D1 Capital Partners L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) made a significant move in the stock market by acquiring a new stake in Maplebear Inc. The firm purchased a total of 37,841,935 shares in the company, marking a significant addition to its portfolio. The transaction was executed at a price of $30 per share, bringing the total value of the shares to over $1.13 billion. This acquisition has a notable impact of 17.93% on D1 Capital Partners L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio, making Maplebear Inc. a significant holding for the firm. The firm now holds a 13.68% stake in Maplebear Inc.

Profile of D1 Capital Partners L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), based at 9 West 57th Street, New York, NY, is a renowned investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm currently holds 39 stocks, with a total equity of $5.2 billion. Its top holdings include Microsoft Corp(MSFT, Financial), Elevance Health Inc(ELV, Financial), Camden Property Trust(CPT, Financial), Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc(HLT, Financial), and Tempur Sealy International Inc(TPX, Financial). The firm's investment strategy is primarily focused on the Healthcare and Consumer Cyclical sectors. 1706579612437315584.png

Overview of Maplebear Inc

Maplebear Inc, trading under the stock symbol CART, is a diversified technology business based in the USA. The company operates a technology solution that enables connections and transactions among end users, retailers, advertisers, and shoppers mainly throughout the United States and Canada. The company went public recently on September 19, 2023, and currently has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion. The stock is currently trading at $30.39 per share. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation of the stock cannot be evaluated at this time. 1706579592526954496.png

Analysis of the Stock's Performance

Since its IPO, Maplebear Inc's stock has seen a decrease of 27.47%, and a year-to-date decrease of 9.82%. However, since the transaction, the stock has seen a slight gain of 1.3%. The stock's GF Score is 18/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The stock's Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank are all currently not applicable due to insufficient data.

Evaluation of the Stock's Financial Health

Due to the recent IPO of Maplebear Inc, there is not enough data to evaluate the company's financial health. The company's Piotroski F-Score, Altman Z score, cash to debt ratio, ROE, ROA, gross margin growth, operating margin growth, and 3-year revenue growth are all currently not applicable.

Assessment of the Stock's Predictability and Momentum

Due to the recent IPO and lack of historical data, the predictability rank and RSI values of Maplebear Inc's stock are currently not applicable. Similarly, the stock's momentum index values are also not available at this time.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

D1 Capital Partners L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of a new stake in Maplebear Inc represents a significant addition to its portfolio. Despite the recent decrease in the stock's price since its IPO, the firm's investment could potentially yield significant returns in the future, depending on the performance of Maplebear Inc. However, due to the lack of historical data, it is currently challenging to evaluate the stock's performance and financial health. Therefore, investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.